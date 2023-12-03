Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TS
Institutional Trading of Tenaris
Tenaris Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenaris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaris
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.