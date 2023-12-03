Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ternium Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 305,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ternium has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ternium from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

