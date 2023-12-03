Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 6,573,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $80,791,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
