The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AES by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

AES Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of AESC stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $71.96. 3,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,734. AES has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

