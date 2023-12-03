The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 634,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,826. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

