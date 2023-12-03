The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $233.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.85 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

