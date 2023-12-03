The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Update

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 356,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $356.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,893. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $420.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi grew its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

