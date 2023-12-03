The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 278,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,070. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

