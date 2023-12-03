The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Lessened by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $341.08 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.74 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.80.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

