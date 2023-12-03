The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 192,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

First of Long Island Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. 82,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,152. The firm has a market cap of $269.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $342,032.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First of Long Island

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.