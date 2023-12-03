The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 12,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IPG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,107. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after purchasing an additional 355,393 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,291,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,286,000 after acquiring an additional 167,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

