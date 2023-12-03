The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 868.0 days.

NNWWF remained flat at $26.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. North West has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NNWWF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

