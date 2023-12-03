The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,855,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

