The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.97, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

