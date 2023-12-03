The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,844 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.26% of Travelers Companies worth $101,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

