THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

