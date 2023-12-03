Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 78,639 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.83% of Bio-Techne worth $106,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,358,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

