Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 115,334 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $103,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Peaks Capital LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 329,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,802,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,489,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 2,740,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.