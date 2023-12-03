Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 64,958 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,958 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $93,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

AL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,674. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

