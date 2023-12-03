Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 87,976 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $100,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

SBA Communications stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.57. The stock had a trading volume of 801,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,723,061 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.