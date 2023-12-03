TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.50. TomTom shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

TomTom Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

