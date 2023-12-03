Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Holdings Increased by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands makes up approximately 4.9% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodson Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $32,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,196. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 792,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,296.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

