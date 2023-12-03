Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,709.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. 622,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trinseo has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.15. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.16%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

