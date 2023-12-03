Truist Financial Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

AZEK stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. AZEK has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

