U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of U.S. Silica worth $48,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

