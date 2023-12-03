U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after buying an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after buying an additional 332,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after buying an additional 425,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 701,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

