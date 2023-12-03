Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $505.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $526.00 to $505.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $530.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.03 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.56% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.4% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.1% in the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 26,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

