Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.30.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,894 shares of company stock worth $3,227,244 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

