United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $501.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $505.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

