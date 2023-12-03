United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on X. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $614,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

