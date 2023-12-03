Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display
Insider Transactions at Universal Display
Institutional Trading of Universal Display
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $177.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.