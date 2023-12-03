Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in November

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 598,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

