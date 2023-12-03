USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,344,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,475 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,400.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

