Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up about 2.7% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.61. 404,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,911. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.28.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

