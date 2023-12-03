Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

VLO opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

