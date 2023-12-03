Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited Acquires 220,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 220,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 10,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 60,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.40 per share, with a total value of C$68,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

TSE:VLE traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 724,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$386.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy ( TSE:VLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. Analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4539474 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

