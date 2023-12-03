VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $170.25.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

