Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,630,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

