Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Decreased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.14. 339,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,137. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $220.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

