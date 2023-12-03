Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

