Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $178.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

