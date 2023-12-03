Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

VRSK opened at $242.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

