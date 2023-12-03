Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 573,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 33,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,224,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.58. 20,762,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,198,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

