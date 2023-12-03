Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Update

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vibra Energia in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vibra Energia Price Performance

About Vibra Energia

Shares of OTCMKTS PETRY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 14,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,476. Vibra Energia has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19.

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

