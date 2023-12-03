Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $557.21

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.21 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 531 ($6.71). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.77), with a volume of 77,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 557.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 582.95. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 500.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

