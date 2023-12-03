Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vipshop by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1,098.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

