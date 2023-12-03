Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 367,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
