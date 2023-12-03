Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Financial Contrast

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) and Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vision Marine Technologies and Bénéteau, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vision Marine Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 246.15%. Given Vision Marine Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vision Marine Technologies is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $4.20 million 3.58 -$10.31 million ($1.72) -0.76 Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Bénéteau’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bénéteau has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Bénéteau’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -370.05% -121.91% -71.29% Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies beats Bénéteau on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats. The company also provides its products through e-commerce website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

