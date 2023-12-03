VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

