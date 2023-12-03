Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

